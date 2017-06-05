Time to tango in Milonga at Nottingham

A modern twist on the classic tango comes to Nottingham this week in Milonga.

Created by celebrated contemporary dancer and choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Milonga, a Sadler’s Wells production, is a seductive and fascinating exploration of tango for the 21st century.

Inspired by the late night tango scene in intimate bars across Buenos Aires, Cherkaoui draws on traditional tango influences and adds a contemporary twist.

The show is at the Royal Concert Hall on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Details and tickets are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk