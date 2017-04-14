Tommy is the pinball wizard at the Playhouse

The Who’s iconic rock opera Tommy comes to Nottingham Playhouse next week.

Based on the The Who’s legendary 1969 concept album, Tommy is the multi-award winning show written by Pete Townshend.

The story of the pinball-playing boy has entertained and intrigued audiences for more than 40 years with its epic score including Tommy Can You Hear Me, I’m Free, See Me, Feel Me and Pinball Wizard.

It is at the Playhouse from Wednesday, April 19 until April 29.

For tickets and showtimes, call 0115 9419419 or visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk