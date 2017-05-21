What’s for dinner?

Watercress Gazpacho with Manchego Croutes

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the gazpacho: 1kg ripe plum tomatoes, cored and chopped; 1 cucumber, peeled and chopped; 1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped; 1 green pepper, deseeded and chopped; 2 garlic cloves; 2 spring onions, finely chopped; 75g stale crusty bread, chopped; 2 tsps sherry vinegar; 50g watercress; 2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

For the croutes: 50g Manchego cheese or parmesan, finely grated;

1 small baguette, thinly sliced; olive oil for drizzling.

Method

Place all the gazpacho ingredients in a large bowl, season with salt and pepper, mix together and press down to squeeze out juices. Cover and leave to marinate in fridge for at least 30 minutes or preferably overnight. Put mixture into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add more olive oil if the soup is too thick and adjust seasoning. Cover and refrigerate again until chilled. Preheat oven to 180degC. Brush baguette slices with olive oil and sprinkle cheese on top. Bake until golden. Scatter watercress on soup and serve croutes on the side.