Whos’s been watching Goldilocks at the Palace?

Northern Ballet is presenting Goldilocks & The Three Bears at Mansfield Palace Theatre next week.

Goldilocks is a mischievous little girl, whose curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises.

With a family of friendly bears, a beautiful blue bird and bowls of delicious porridge, this 40- minute ballet is just right for little ones to enjoy live music, ballet and theatre for the first time.

There will also be a special relaxed performance of the show ideally suited to children with Autisim, sensory or communication disorders or learning disabilities.

Performances are on Tuesday April 25 at 12noon, 2pm and 4pm (relaxed).

Tickets are available on 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2psigTJ