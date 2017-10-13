Win a Hallowe’en book bundle

Hallowe’en is on the horizon and to celebrate we’ve teamed up with Oxford Children’s Books to give one lucky reader the chance to win a spooky collection of 12 books.

They feature a magical range of characters including half-vampire and half-fairy Isadora Moon, a mysterious half-man-half-plant called the Creeper, and everyone’s favourite witch Winnie and her loyal sidekick Wilbur.

Get inspired for Hallowe’en by joining them on spectacular adventures, from vampire flying lessons to supersized flying vegetables!

Winnie The Witch books included in the bundle are Winnie and Wilbur: Winnie the Witch, Winnie and Wilbur: The Amazing Pumpkin, Winnie and Wilbur: The Haunted House and Winnie and Wilbur: The Broomstick Ride. From the Isadora Moon series there will be Isadora Moon Goes on a School Trip, Isadora Moon Gets in Trouble, Isadora Moon Goes to the Ballet and Isadora Moon Goes to School. And prizes from the Creeper Files series include Creeper Files: Incy, Wincy Eek!, Creeper Files: Terror from the Taps, The Creeper Files: The Root of all Evil, The Creeper Files: Welcome to the Jungle.

To enter all you need to do is email the answer to the following question to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk, along with your name, address and contact number.

What is the name of Winnie the Witch’s sidekick?

A) Wally

B) Wizzy

C) Wilbur

Entries close on Tuesday October 24 at 4pm. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on this paper’s website.

The editor’s decision is final.