WIN: Hidden Figures film preview tickets at Vue Sheffield Meadowhall

Oscar nominated real life space story Hidden Figures will blast off with a special preview screening at Vue Sheffield and we have tickets to be won.

It is the incredible untold story of of three mathematically and technologically gifted African-American women who worked at NASA and served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history - the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit,

In the early 1960s, as the US worked to surpass the Soviet Union in the space race, these brilliant women had to cope with racism and sexism while performing vital tasks at NASA's segregated Virginia facilities.

The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.

Their stunning achievement restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.

Now the achievements of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) are immortalised in this new film from 20th Century Fox.

It is directed by Theodore Melfi, with a screenplay by Alison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi and Lori Lakin Hutcherson

Hidden Figures, certificate PG, has been nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars awards - on Sunday, February 26 - and you can see it on general release in the UK from February 17.

