Arc Cinema Hucknall film times for week ahead as three new movies open

The Suicide Squad, which opens at The Arc Cinema this weekend

And with the High Street location also opening up early so more families can take advantage, there is no excuse to miss the films on offer.

And among those from today will be the new Disney movie Junge Cruise, starring Hollywood heavyweight The Rock. The flick is based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

The new Suicide Squad also starts its run as supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of prisoners join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

Show times (from Friday July 30 to Thursday August 5):

BLACK WIDOW (12A): Fri 20:25; Sat 20:25; Sun 20:25; Wed 20:25; Thu 20:25

JUNGLE CRUISE (12A): Fri 12:00, 13:15, 14:40, 17:15, 19:55; Sat 12:00, 13:15, 14:40, 17:15, 19:55; Sun 12:00, 13:15, 14:40, 17:15, 19:55; Mon 13:05, 15:40, 20:40; Tue 13:10, 15:45, 17:15, 19:55; Wed 12:00, 13:15, 14:40, 17:15, 19:55; Thu 13:15, 15:20, 17:55, 20:30

OLD (15): Fri 18:00, 20:50; Sat 18:00, 20:50; Sun 18:00, 20:50; Mon 18:00, 20:50; Tue 18:00, 20:45; Wed 18:00, 20:50; Thu 18:00

PETER RABBIT 2 (U): Every Day 11am (KIDS CLUB £3.50)

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (U): Fri 12:55, 15:50, 18:15; Sat 12:55, 15:50, 18:15; Sun 12:55, 15:50, 18:15; Mon 12:55, 18:15; Tue 12:55, 18:20; Wed 15:50, 18:15; Thu 15:50

SPIRIT UNTAMED (U): Fri 11:10, 15:55; Sat 11:10, 15:55; Sun 11:10, 15:55; Mon 11:10, 15:55; Tues 11:10, 15:55; Wed 11:10, 15:55; Thu 11:10, 15:55

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (U): Fri 11:15; Sat 11:15; Sun 11:15; Mon 11:15; Tues 11:15, 13:10; Wed 11:15; Thu 11:15, 13:20

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (15): Fri 13:10, 15:20, 18:05, 20:45; Sat 13:10, 15:20, 18:05, 20:45; Sun 13:10, 15:20, 18:05, 20:45; Mon 13:10, 15:20, 18:05, 20:20; Tues 15:20, 20:20; Wed 13:10, 15:20, 18:05, 20:45; Thu 13:10, 18:10, 20:45.