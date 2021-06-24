Black Widow

The latest all-action instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise, ‘F9: The Fast Saga’, opened last night.

And to meet demand there is an extended list of showings (see below) to make sure everyone wanting to see the high-octane flick, starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, doesn’t miss out.

Also on the menu from today is animation film ‘Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds’, which is a big screen adaptation of the beloved 80s cartoon of the same name.

The entrance foyer at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall

The film is perfect for families and Mark Gallagher, manager of the Arc on High Street, said: “I’m about the perfect age to not only remember this first time around but now have a five-year-old son the perfect age to enjoy this modern retelling.”

The big news this week is that tickets for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ are now on sale.

Although the film is released globally on July 9 simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ (at an additional cost of £30) superfans can see it two days early in cinemas on the big screen how it should be seen on Wednesday, July 7.

The Arc will be opening slightly earlier than usual that week to fit in more screenings. The certificate for ‘Black Widow’ is yet to be revealed but it is expected to be 12A.

The new Dogtanian movie is opening

The Kids’ Club movie this week is Warner Bros’ big screen prequel SCOOB!, hich was due for a cinema release last year but due to the pandemic went to on demand and is still only available to watch at home at an additional cost. Enjoy it for just £3.50 (adult and kids’ price).

Show times for the week ahead from Friday, June 25 to Thursday, July 1, are:

A Quiet Place Part II (15)

Fri, Sat, Sun 21:20

Cruella (12A)

Weekdays 14:35, weekend 11:35

Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds (U)

Fri 12:50, 15:55; Sat & Sun 12:55, 17:10; Mon-Thurs 12:35, 15:50

Fast & Furious 9 (12A)

Fri 13:10, 16:10, 17:25, 17:40, 20:20, 20:40; Sat & Sun 11:20, 14:20, 14:50, 17:20, 17:40, 20:20, 20:40; Mon-Thurs 13:10, 16:10, 17:25, 17:40, 20:20, 20:40

In The Heights (PG)

Fri 12:50, 14:50 17:45, 20:40; Sat & Sun 14:20, 17:15, 20:10; Mon-Thurs 12:50, 14:50 17:45, 20:40

Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

Fri 12:35; Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:05, 15:05; Mon-Thurs 12:35

SCOOB! (PG)

Sat & Sun 10:50

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (15)

Fri 19:10; Sat & Sun 19:15; Mon-Thurs 19:10, 21:25