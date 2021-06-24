We have forged a strong link with the High Street multiplex secure the family ticket for a lucky reader thanks to our free and easy-to-enter giveaway.

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is tell us the answer to the following question and follow the instructions explained later in the article.

Question:What is the Kids’ Club movie on offer at The Arc this week?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is midday on Wednesday, June 30.

Normal competition rules apply, which can be found at www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk, and the editor’s decision is final.

The prize is supplied by the promoter and, to be eligible, you must indicate on your entry you are happy for us to share yourdetails.

The Arc has brought new life to what was the former Byron Cinema, which stood empty for many years.

More than £3 million has been spent on the building but it retains the art deco traditions that made the Byron so eye-catching.

The cinema features four screens with a combined total of 325 luxury leather electric recliner seats with masses of legroom, laser digital projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound.

Access for all is key to The Arc Cinema’s offer with all screens being wheelchair accessible and subtitled screenings, Kids’ Clubs and parent and baby screenings part of the offer.

There is a full range of delicious snacks and drinks on offer and all the screens are licensed so you can enjoy a beer or glass of wine while watching the film.

What’s more, the cinema is fully covid-safe with staff trained on the latest regulations around social distancing and hygiene

The winner of last week’s ticket competition is Chantelle Hart, of Newstead Village.