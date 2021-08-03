Ashfield businesses urged to sign up to breastfeeding scheme to make mums more comfortable

Sign up to the Breastfeeding Friendly scheme.

The aim of Ashfield District Council’s Breastfeeding Friendly scheme is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for parents to breastfeed their children within the district.

All businesses which sign up to the scheme are given a certificate, window sticker to display and information regarding local support services available, as well as being included in the breastfeeding business directory that is given to parents at birth.

Councillor Samantha Deakin said: “I am pleased that we have relaunched this scheme, it was really popular last time, so we are hoping that even more businesses sign up this time.

“Most people know that it is illegal to ask a breastfeeding woman to leave a venue, however by signing up to the scheme it will offer reassurance and confidence to mothers that they can breastfeed comfortably.

“We want to create town centres that are welcoming and enjoyable for everyone, residents and visitors alike.

“Schemes like this one, alongside our summer activities programme, will ensure that Ashfield is a great place to visit this summer.”