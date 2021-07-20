Leader of Broxtowe Borough Council Milan Radulovic is fighting for additional financial support for businesses forced to close due to new outbreaks of Covid.

The council leader has written to both local MPs expressing his fears for local businesses if they are not supported through this “very difficult time”.

He said: “I have been made aware of many shops and businesses that have had to send home staff and close their doors due to positive tests and the requirements to isolate for 10 days.

MIlan Radulovic is calling on MPs to lobby the Government for more financial support.

"I fear that without additional support for these businesses many will be forced to cease trading.”

Since April 2020, Broxtowe Borough Council has issued more than £33million in grants.

But on June 30, the application window for the final business grant closed.

“From this date, there was no further support offered for any businesses that might be forced to close,” Coun Radulovic added.

Many businesses have been forced to close their doors due to isolating staff.

A number of businesses in the area have recently had no choice but to close their doors due to Covid cases, including Vets4Pets in Eastwood. The council’s own waste service also had to suspend bin collections this week due to isolating staff.

Figures reveal the number of people being told to self-isolate by Test and Trace across Nottinghamshire has now reached its highest level in six months.

Data shows 5,437 people were told to self-isolate after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to July 7.

The council leader has called on MPs to lobby the government and request additional funding, in the form of Additional Restrictions Grant, to enable Broxtowe Borough Council to support local businesses.

Coun Radulovic said: “Businesses are attempting to recover, after a disastrous 18 months, and not having the financial support available for circumstances, such as forced closure, will make it all the more difficult for them to survive.