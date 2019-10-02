Cafes and takeaways in Broxtowe are failing to meet food hygiene standards

One in eight businesses in Broxtowe that handle food is failing to meet acceptable hygiene standards, new data reveals.

All food firms, including restaurants, cafes, pubs, shops and takeaways, are given hygiene ratings of zero to five by Broxtowe Borough Council.

There are 863 such establishments in the borough, but 108 of them, about 13 per cent, received a rating of two or below in 2018/19, meaning improvements were necessary.

This was higher than the rate across the country, where nine per cent of businesses were found to be lacking.

As of March, 16 businesses in Broxtowe were placed in the most high-risk category, meaning they were a threat to the health of customers.

Nine were subject to formal action from the council or the courts, and three were closed down. Written warnings were issued to no fewer than 313 businesses.

Maria Jennings, of the Food Standards Agency, said: “Local councils are there to ensure that businesses produce food that is safe.

“It is good to see an increase in the number of inspections being carried out by councils, and a slight increase across the country in premises with ratings of three, four or five.”

Broxtowe Borough Council says it employs more staff to manage food hygiene standards than the national average.

Coun Pat Lally, chair of the community safety committee said: “Food safety is a very important issue and the environmental health team work proactively with businesses to try and improve standards.

“There are a number of interventions and enforcement tools that we can use, including formal action, such as improvement notices and prohibition notices, as well as offering guidance.

“Businesses with lower ratings are monitored regularly, and we may also carry out sampling, surveillance and revisits to ensure standards are improving between ratings.”