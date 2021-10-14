Christmas food order service now available at Morrisons store in Eastwood

Customers can now browse a range of starters, mains, sides, desserts, party food and drinks as well as vegan and gluten free options.

Collection slots are available between December 21 and 24 with 463 stores – including Eastwood – to choose from.

Hannah Kilburn, buying manager at Morrisons, said: “We know how early some of our customers like to plan for Christmas and our festive food to order service is going to help them do just that.

People can now book their Christmas food deliveries at Morrisons in Eastwood

"Customers will be able to find everything they need from feasts to feed the family, intimate dinners with a loved one or parties with friends.”

To place an order, customers need to head to the website, or visit the customer services point in their local store.

They choose their collection store, date and time for delivery, and pay a small deposit.