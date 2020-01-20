Community cafes in Eastwood and Kimberley receive £500 donations from caring firm

Community cafes in Eastwood and Kimberley that improve the lives of vulnerable people have received bumper donations from a caring business.

Eastwood Memory Cafe, at Plumptre Hall on Church Street, and Rumbletums, on Victoria Street in Kimberley, have each been given £500 from proceeds of the annual fundraising campaign by Gillotts Funeral Directors.

Gillotts, which has offices in both towns and five in all, raised £2,500 in total by donating £1 every time a visitor left a message of remembrance on Christmas trees erected in its receptions.

Eastwood Memory Cafe, which was set up three years ago, gives people living with dementia and their carers a place to meet and enjoy a meal, along with other activities such as day trips.

Chair Diane Rowley said: “We are extremely grateful to Gillotts for this donation. We will spend the money by organising a boat trip on the River Trent later in the year.

“Living with dementia or caring for someone with dementia can be extremely socially isolating, so our day trips are very popular with our members.”

Rumbletums gives young people with learning difficulties the chance to learn employability skills through cooking food and serving customers, aided by a team of volunteers.

Chairman Derek Gardiner said: “Working in our cafe gives young people the opportunity to learn new skills and develop their self-confidence.

“But our current kitchen is very small and limits the scope of the work that we can involve them in.

“We will use this wonderful donation from Gillotts to help pay for an extension, which will enable us to increase our offering to young people and our customers.”

Joanne Hutsby, a partner in Gillotts, said: “Our Christmas fundraiser was very successful once again. But there was extra interest this year once visitors heard that we’d be supporting the Eastwood Memory Cafe and Rumbletums.

“Both cafes carry out work that is extremely important in the community, so we are very happy to have raised such a large amount of money, and to be able to pass it on for them to put to good use.”

Another charity to benefit from Gillotts’ festive appeal is Selston Sunshiners, a social group for the over-50s.