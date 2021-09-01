Dozens of new jobs up for grabs in Eastwood as home-baking business moves into town

Food Innovations Baking Group, which supplies a full spectrum of edible and non-edible products, has completed a £3million move that has seen it centralise nine production units into one brand new facility on Panattoni Park in the town.

The company is now looking to recruit 10 technical and new product development (NPD) jobs, with a further 25 roles available in production, ranging from general/skilled operatives to line and area leaders.

Full training and development plans will be in place for all new starters, with progression routes in place.

From left: Peter Gillanders and Jag Sanghera, of Food Innovations Baking Group.

The company produces and sells a range of products, including cake mixes and kits, food colourings and flavourings, cupcake cases and cake boards to frostings, sugar paste and marzipan, sprinkles and bagged cake confectionery.

HR manager Jag Sanghera said: “Demand for our range of products has really accelerated during Covid-19 and this prompted the need for a purpose-built central facility in Nottinghamshire that will give us the platform for the next 20 years.

“Better still we are creating 35 jobs, which comes at a great time for people who may be considering their career prospects following the pandemic.

“We are looking for anyone with a desire to move into food manufacturing and have a passion to learn and take on new ideas.

“Training is provided and we also offer lots of softer benefits, such as ice creams when it is hot and pizzas when volumes are met.

“There is rapid expansion across the group and our Eastwood facility is going to be crucial to realising this. We now just need local people to join us on the journey.”