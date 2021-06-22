Eastwood funeral firm welcomes clearer price ruling to stop families being overcharged

Joanne Hutsby

Joanne Hutsby, a partner in Eastwood-based Gillotts Funeral Directors, says the new demand will bring huge benefits and comfort to bereaved families while “levelling the playing field” for funeral directors right across the industry.

The ruling, which comes into force in September, follows an investigation into the price of funerals in the UK, which concluded that some funeral directors were providing unacceptably low levels of care of the deceased.

It was discovered that in some cases families were being overcharged £400 more for a funeral they could have bought elsewhere, because of the way information was provided made it hard for them to compare prices.

From September 16, all funeral directors must display a standardised price list at their premises and on their website.

Gillotts, which is family-run and operates five branches, in Eastwood, Kimberley, Stapleford, Selston and Heanor, published its latest brochure this week and has posted it online, detailing the cost of everything it provides.

Joanne said: “We have been open and transparent with our costs for years and we welcome this ruling because, quite frankly, many other operators, have not and in some cases this has enabled firms to charge different fees for the same services depending on where in the country they are.

“This step will make it fairer for everyone, especially the families who quite rightly deserve the utmost transparency when it comes to designing a funeral at a time when they are suffering the painful loss of a loved one.”

The latest SunLife cost of Dying report found that the cost of the average UK funeral, which includes third party costs such as burial and cremation fees, is now £9,263.