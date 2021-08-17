Eastwood MP shows support as railway lines become electric to save environment

Lee Anderson, MP for Eastwood and Ashfield, paid a special visit to local rail electrification specialists Van Elle to get a glimpse of the future and learn about the ever-changing face of the railway.

Anderson met with representatives from Van Elle and discussed the challenges of decarbonisation as the threat of climate change becomes increasingly prevalent.

He was then taken on a tour of the site, including taking part in an on-site demonstration and meeting workers and apprentices from the company.

Eastwood and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson on his visit to Van Elle.

Rail is already a low carbon mode of transport, contributing just 1.4 per cent of transport emissions despite carrying ten per cent of all journeys.

It accounts for only 0.5 per cent of all UK emissions.

However, to achieve the UK Government's legal commitment to Net Zero by 2050 and its aim to take all diesel-only trains off the rail network by 2040, further action will be needed.

From left: David Buckley (Rail Director, Van Elle), Lee Anderson MP for Ashfield, Jonathan Andrew (On behalf of RIA), Elaine Clarke (Rail Forum Midlands).

Network Rail has set out that 15,400 kilometres of currently unelectrified railway lines will require decarbonising, which will include electrifying some 13,000 lines in the next 29 years.

Anderson said achieving rail decarbonisation will not only be good for the environment but could also support jobs and investment in the local area and across the East Midlands.

He said: “It was fantastic to visit Van Elle, a company that can lead the charge in decarbonising our rail network.

“While rail is a small contributor to carbon emissions, it will nevertheless be essential in supporting a Net Zero economy.

“Businesses like Van Elle show that decarbonising rail – and electrifying railway lines – can support jobs and investment, helping provide new opportunities for people in Ashfield, Eastwood and beyond.