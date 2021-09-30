Eastwood supermarket to cut prices on its 'Best' range throughout October
Morrisons is helping customers cut costs next month by reducing the price of more than 50 products.
The supermarket giant will have a variety of offers available in store on a selection of items in The Best range including steak, beef, salmon and pizza.
The offers will be available at all stores across the country, including the one in Eastwood.
A spokesperson for the company said: “From breakfast to lunch and all the way through to dinner, Morrisons’ The Best range helps customers add a little bit of luxury to their everyday meals.
“The offers will let customers make the most of cosy nights in this Autumn, with the best quality food.”
Keep your eyes peeled for the offers while doing your shopping from October 4 to October 17.