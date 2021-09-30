Eastwood supermarket to cut prices on its 'Best' range throughout October

Look out for deals on Morrisons 'The Best' range during October.

The supermarket giant will have a variety of offers available in store on a selection of items in The Best range including steak, beef, salmon and pizza.

The offers will be available at all stores across the country, including the one in Eastwood.

A spokesperson for the company said: “From breakfast to lunch and all the way through to dinner, Morrisons’ The Best range helps customers add a little bit of luxury to their everyday meals.

“The offers will let customers make the most of cosy nights in this Autumn, with the best quality food.”