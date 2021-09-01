Final weekend for well-loved fast food spot in Kimberley

The Tram Stop will be open for a final few days at the White Lion pub – offering the last chance for hungry customers to grab a burger, hot dog, donuts and other treats.

The hatch will be open from 10am until 4pm on Friday, September 3, from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, September 4, and from 9am until 3pm on Sunday, September 5.

Sunday will be its last day in town.

The Tram Stop at the White Lion in Swingate.

Owner Angie Mellors addressed the Kimberley community in a post on social media.