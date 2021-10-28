Giltbrook store launches new 'Sustainable Living Shop' to help customers take action on climate change

The aim is to help people live a more sustainable life.

The launch comes ahead of COP26, as new research has found that despite 70% of the nation wanting to help tackle climate change, more than half aren’t taking action as it’s deemed too expensive.

The ‘Sustainable Living Shop’ will showcase products that enable customers to take impactful climate actions more affordably and conveniently.

They focus on five key areas where customers can take action, helping reduce their climate footprint as well as household costs, including using less energy, creating less waste and reducing single use.

Clare Rodgers, sustainability retail operations manager, said: “Our homes and the way we live have a big impact on the planet.

“We want to show our customers that sustainable living can be affordable and convenient.

“We know from our research that many IKEA customers want to live sustainably, but don't know how but they need support plus advice on what to do and they want it to be affordable.

“This shop is an opportunity to influence and enable more people to live a sustainable life and offer tips in how to reduce their climate footprint.

“With millions of IKEA store visits each year, we have the opportunity to reach a huge audience.