Hundreds of jobs on offer as East Midlands Airport hosts virtual job fair next week

East Mids Airport is hosting a jobs fair next week.

The virtual fair organised by the airport’s employment Academy will be free for attendees and will provide information about the hundreds of employment opportunities available at the airport.

Among the companies that will be advertising vacancies are DHL, Greggs, World Duty Free, Jurys Inn, Mite, Airport Service Station, HMS Host (which operates the Starbucks, Leon, Pork and Pickle, Castle Rock and Burger King units at the airport), as well as opportunities with East Midlands Airport directly.

Alongside job opportunities, attendees will also learn about free pre-employment and upskilling programmes on offer at the Airport Academy.

East Midlands airport is part of Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and served around five million passengers a year before the pandemic. Airlines including Ryanair, Jet2, TUI and easyJet all fly from the airport to popular domestic and international destinations across Europe and Northeast Africa.

The airport is also the largest pure freight airport in the UK and handles over 440,000 tonnes of cargo each year.

Over 9,000 people are currently employed across the entire airport site, and many of these jobs are linked to the airport’s operation, whether in logistics, hospitality or security.

People interested in attending can register through this link, and the event will run between 10am and 12:30pm.

Clare James, managing director at East Midlands Airport said: “It’s great to see so many employment opportunities available across our airport site, and our virtual jobs fair will be a fantastic opportunity to learn more about what roles are out there to suit a range of skills and experience.