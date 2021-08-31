Kimberley cocktail bar secures license for longer opening hours

Bar Zeon on Main Street, Kimberley.

Zeon Bar and Cafe, on Main Street, opened its doors for the first time on July 23.

But the road to opening wasn’t a smooth one, with owners John-Benjamin Porter and Simon Chidlow having to battle for planning permission to be able to stay open longer.

The pair faced concerns and objections to their late license application from concerned residents – and finally agreed to open with an 11pm curfew for the first month.

Staff members at Bar Zeon, which opened up in Kimberley last month.

John said: “Unfortunately Kimberley has got a bad reputation at the moment for trouble with yobs and the council’s main concern was the trouble a new bar might cause.

“But we’re really not that kind of establishment. All we are is a safe space for the whole community.”

Finally, after a trouble-free month, the bar has been permitted to have longer opening hours and is also set to become a cafe during the day.

The word ‘Zeon’ is Greek for ‘the boys’ and John said local people originally assumed the new venue was a gay bar.

John added: “Me and Simon are both gay and I think we got a bit of stick round here with people saying we were opening as a gay bar.

“We felt a little bit penalised at first because of that – it was very upsetting and deterring.

“But now the whole community is behind us and the level of support has been overwhelming.”