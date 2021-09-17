More new jobs on the way as two businesses move into Eastwood

East Midlands Vending Ltd and Towersey Festivals Ltd have moved into the Mushroom Farm Court site in Eastwood.

Both businesses were occupying temporary accommodation until recently and their new more suitable premises will provide a base to flourish.

Joe Heap, director of Towersey Festival Ltd, said: “We have been keen to have a suitable premise within Broxtowe as having a location so close to home makes all the difference to a small business like ours, and Mushroom Farm is the perfect location for that.”

Following a successful bid to the D2N2 LEPs Local Growth Fund programme last year, Broxtowe Borough Council was awarded £115,000 towards the construction of the new industrial units.

Six full time jobs will be supported through the delivery of the new space and it will be worth more £1million to the local economy – both businesses are committed to the local area and have plans to expand over the coming months and years.

Nicola Hill, managing director of East Midlands Vending Ltd, said: “Broxtowe is a well-known area to us, the location is perfect for access to the motorway and the ring road to Nottingham and Derby.

“Coming out of lockdown we are growing at a great pace and Mushroom Farm Court located next door to some of our established customers, gives us a great base to grow from.

“Our rapid growth in Vending and MicroMarket solutions is down to the demand in this area and as a local service provider, employing local people, our reputation is strong.”

The need for smaller, affordable space within Broxtowe became evident during an audit of the 40 main employment sites that sit within the borough.

Tenants from these sites were visited to see how well their existing properties and locations served their businesses needs, and the sites appraised for opportunities for further development and expand the availability of small-medium industrial space locally.

The immediate occupation of these two units is testament to the buoyant light industrial property market in Nottinghamshire, and the council will continue to look for further opportunities to provide more sustainable commercial space to businesses as the borough looks to recover from the pandemic.

Chair of the jobs and economic committee, councillor Tim Hallam, said: “I'm really excited to welcome East Midlands Vending and Towersey Festivals to Mushroom Farm.

“It's a great site and that's not only good for businesses, but also provides a great opportunity to create jobs in the local area. On behalf of Broxtowe Borough Council I wish the new occupants every success at this amazing location."