Old school friends toast success as vintage clothing venture in Langley Mill makes half a million
A pair of life-long friends are celebrating success after pioneering a unique clothing business during the pandemic and making a mint.
Alex Tribbennsee and Lawrence Varley launched Vault Vintage Wholesale – a clothing warehouse based in Langley Mill – just 18 months ago.
Selling everything from American sportwear and iconic Nike high-tops to brightly-coloured shell suits, the best friends have seen their vintage business skyrocket during the pandemic and have already made almost half a million in profit.
Alex, 30, said: “When the world was locked down due to Covid, we were really busy. With a lot of people on furlough and generally having more time on their hands, we saw a huge increase in sales.”
The pioneering pair put endless hours into making their business work, averaging nine hours a day for seven days a week.
“If you have a passion for something and work hard, you’ll reap the rewards,” Alex added.
The business involves importing tonnes of clothing from around the world and re-selling to small, independent vintage clothing shops.
Their warehouse is like an Aladdin’s Cave of pre-loved goodies, home to everything from limited edition t-shirts from movie debuts to rare and authentic military jackets.
Lawrence, 31, a former sales manager for Hugo Boss, said: “I love the military outfits and the history behind the clothing. I’m also a big fan of 90s fashion.”
Their biggest customers are in mainland Europe – although they do have a growing following globally. The pair’s passion for fashion trends and the history of the industry is evident.
Lawrence said: “Before 1996, t-shirts had a single-stitch on the hem and arms, so this can help determine whether a t-shirt is vintage or not.
“There are many other ways of dating items. For example, if you come across a pair of Levis 501 jeans and there’s a big ‘E’ on them, you have a good pair of jeans on your hands.”
While their clothes may be vintage, their approach to selling their garments is very modern.
They have a website – vaultvintagewholesale.com – but most of their customers come via Instagram.
Alex added: “Instagram is, without a doubt, massive for us. We get a lot of traffic come through Instagram.”
With half a million in their pockets and demand still booming, the friends have high hopes for the future.
Alex added: “We’re keen to grow organically. We have seen people in our industry push their businesses too fast, too soon, and we don’t want that – we’re still establishing ourselves.
“But sales of vintage online clothes is expected, over the next few years, to grow 11 times faster than retail so we’re excited to see how our business can flourish.”