Old school friends toast success as vintage clothing venture in Langley Mill makes half a million

Friends Lawrence Varley and Alex Tribbennsee set up Vault Vintage Warehouse just before the pandemic hit.

Alex Tribbennsee and Lawrence Varley launched Vault Vintage Wholesale – a clothing warehouse based in Langley Mill – just 18 months ago.

Selling everything from American sportwear and iconic Nike high-tops to brightly-coloured shell suits, the best friends have seen their vintage business skyrocket during the pandemic and have already made almost half a million in profit.

Alex, 30, said: “When the world was locked down due to Covid, we were really busy. With a lot of people on furlough and generally having more time on their hands, we saw a huge increase in sales.”

The pioneering pair put endless hours into making their business work, averaging nine hours a day for seven days a week.

“If you have a passion for something and work hard, you’ll reap the rewards,” Alex added.

The business involves importing tonnes of clothing from around the world and re-selling to small, independent vintage clothing shops.

Their warehouse is like an Aladdin’s Cave of pre-loved goodies, home to everything from limited edition t-shirts from movie debuts to rare and authentic military jackets.

Lawrence, 31, a former sales manager for Hugo Boss, said: “I love the military outfits and the history behind the clothing. I’m also a big fan of 90s fashion.”

Their biggest customers are in mainland Europe – although they do have a growing following globally. The pair’s passion for fashion trends and the history of the industry is evident.

Lawrence said: “Before 1996, t-shirts had a single-stitch on the hem and arms, so this can help determine whether a t-shirt is vintage or not.

“There are many other ways of dating items. For example, if you come across a pair of Levis 501 jeans and there’s a big ‘E’ on them, you have a good pair of jeans on your hands.”

While their clothes may be vintage, their approach to selling their garments is very modern.

They have a website – vaultvintagewholesale.com – but most of their customers come via Instagram.

Alex added: “Instagram is, without a doubt, massive for us. We get a lot of traffic come through Instagram.”

With half a million in their pockets and demand still booming, the friends have high hopes for the future.

Alex added: “We’re keen to grow organically. We have seen people in our industry push their businesses too fast, too soon, and we don’t want that – we’re still establishing ourselves.