Porsche in the playground inspires youngsters at Newthorpe school

Dreams of driving a Porsche when they grow older were fuelled for excited youngsters at Greasley Beauvale Primary School in Newthorpe.

For they received a visit from team members at the Porsche Centre Nottingham dealership to mark the school’s Aspiration Week.

The aim of the week was to inspire young pupils to think about their future careers.

Driver Wayne Minogue and technician Robbie Brown gave a talk about what it’s like to work on exciting cars every day.

They also took along a classic Porsche 986 Boxster S, which has been restored and set up to race in the Porsche Classic Restoracing Championship.

This is a race series that has challenged Porsche centres from across the UK to revive the cult car, which was first launched in 1997.

The youngsters of years one and four were fascinated, and Wayne said: “We were delighted to be given the opportunity to go and meet the pupils and tell them all about the Restoracing Championship.

“They had a great day hearing about our work and looking round the car.”

The pupils not only got up close to the restored Boxster, they were also given the chance to have a ride in a miniature version in the school’s playground.

There are five races in this year’s Restoracing Championship. Three have already taken place, at Donington Park and Brands Hatch, with two to come, at Snetterton on Saturday, July 27 and at Oulton Park on Saturday, August 31.