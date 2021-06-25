Residents react as Aldi wants to set up shop in Eastwood

German retailer Aldi is hoping to build a brand new supermarket in the area and also has its eye on other locations across Nottinghamshire.

If Aldi finds a suitable site in Eastwood, the budget retailer could join the likes of Morrisons as a major supermarket for the town.

News of the potential new store has been met with delight from local residents.

Pauline Reason said: “I’d love an Aldi. They are the best supermarket in my opinion – definitely the cheapest.”

Claire Wright said: “It would be nice to have one.”

Mat Sirrell added: “Sweet, won't have to travel as far for my chocolate fudge milkshakes.”

But others have their concerns, with some speculating that there are already too many supermarkets around.

Sarah Lambert said: “Is there any need? We have every supermarket known to man from Heanor through to Kimberley.”

Anthony Martin added: “I’m happy to just go to Heanor.”

Reader Matt Anderson is also concerned about traffic issues.

He said: “More traffic chaos to roads that already can’t cope.”

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development in the Eastwood area.

It says the site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Residents pondered over location ideas for the proposed store, with concerns the town may be too small to take on another supermarket giant.

Sarah Wilkinson said: “Would love one but don't think there is an area big enough for one and parking unless they use the old Co-op site where Wilson's is. We need shops in the area that are going to attract other folk to come.”

But Ben Hardy said: “Not sure why they would be struggling for a site. I’m sure there’s plenty of room at the old Walker Street school site if they really wanted to build.”

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.