Successful Watnall company ‘making things happen’ as one of fastest growing in county

A successful firm based in Watnall has made the top five in a list of the fastest-growing businesses that are “making things happen” in Nottinghamshire.

Aero Fabrications is highlighted among businesses that have generated a total revenue of £1.7 billion in the past year, achieving a combined average growth of £350 million in each of the last two years.

Aero’s average growth rate in terms of turnover in the last two years is 39 per cent.

The list has been compiled in a report by the Nottingham-based accountancy and business advisory firm, BDO LLP.

Laurie Hannant, an audit partner at BDO LLP, said: “Nottinghamshire has a history of innovation as the home of inventions ranging from traffic lights to Ibuprofen. But this isn’t a county clinging on to past glories.

“The entrepreneurs and businesses based here have their sights set firmly on the future.

“Even though businesses in this report are based in all corners of the county and work in a wide range of sectors, they are all striving for growth and powering the collective progress of the region.

“These businesses are ambitious and entrepreneurial companies that fuel the economy.

“They are the reason we have produced this research as we look to champion the companies making things happen.”

Aero Fabrications has its headquarters on Common Lane and also has a base at Birch Park on Coombe Road in Moorgreen.

It is a privately-owned firm, established in 1983, that specialises in the manufacture of precision fabricated details and assemblies for the aerospace industry.

Over the years, it has attracted customers from around the world and has earned a reputation for quality and reliability. Its number of employees has grown by more than 20 per cent in the last three years.

A spokesman said: “Our highly-skilled, customer-focused workforce means that we are not just a supplier but also a business partner for major aircraft manufacturers.”

A top 50 of the fastest-growing businesses is listed in the report. In first place is SDL Property Services Group Ltd, of Beeston, with an average turnover growth rate of 86 per cent.