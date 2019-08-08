Uni

10 of the strangest university courses in the UK

Universities around the UK offer an extensive range of courses - but some are a little different from the rest.

Tutorhouse has sifted through more than 35,000 University courses to find out which weird and wonderful degrees are available to students in the UK this year - and what grades you need to get onto them.

64 UCAS points - CC at A level - Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, London

1. Puppetry Design & Performance

112 UCAS points - BBC at A level - Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh

2. Brewing & Distilling

48 UCAS points - DD at A level - University of Plymouth

3. Surf Science & Technology

104 UCAS points - BCC at A level - Plumpton College, East Sussex

4. Wine Production

