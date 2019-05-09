‘Delight’ as Nottinghamshire playgroup secures funding needed to stay open

Managers at one of Brinsley’s last remaining playgroups say they are “delighted” the group has secured vital funding to remain open.

Brinsley Playgroup thought it may have to close last year due to a funding issue.

But now, thanks to a joint campaign with themselves and Eastwood MP Gloria De Piero, they will stay open “for at least two years”.

The mums who run the group, with the support of Ms De Piero, put in a successful bid to the Big Lottery Fund and were awarded enough money to keep the playgroup running, meaning they can continue supporting parents across the village.

The organisers, who say they are “delighted”, are now looking for volunteers and to help the centre “prosper” and continue offering this support for parents.

Amanda Roberts, one of the mums who runs the playgroup, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this outcome.

“At the playgroup we offer a good range of engaging and educational toys for under-fives.

“We also have a baby corner, breast feeding support, messy play, craft, snack and song time.

“Above all we provide a friendly, open and welcoming atmosphere.

“We’re also on the lookout for more volunteers, so if any parents or carers would like to join the volunteer group we would love to hear from them.”

Ms De Piero said: “I am delighted the playgroup has been given the money needed to keep this essential amenity running.

“When I met the women who wanted to run it a few months back, they told me how important it is to parents in Brinsley to have a playgroup on their doorstep – both for their children and for them as parents.

“Congratulations to them on securing its future.

“I have long said that areas like Ashfield need to benefit from more lottery cash so it is also great news on this level.”

The playgroup runs at Brinsley Parish Hall every Thursday during term time from 9.30am to 11am. There is no charge, but parents and carers can make a £1 donation to the centre if they wish.

For more information about the group, see its Facebook page, Brinsley Playgroup, or email brinsleyplaygroup@outlook.com