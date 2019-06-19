Eastwood school raises enough funds to build playground in Zambia

A school has raised more than enough money in a week to build a playground in Zambia.

Eastwood’s Hall Park Academy has raised £470.79 after taking part Unicef Playground Challenge as part of Soccer Aid.

Year 10 boys team winners.

However, they have raised even more as the government match every £1 raised, meaning in total they have raised £941.58.

Aimee Farmery, PE teacher, at the school said: “This is the first time we have taken part and the school is was really thriving because of it.

“We have had several events such as a five a side tournament which had over 70 students, soak the teachers, penalty shoot outs, an obstacle course and a baking competition.”

Year 7 winners named Daddy Pig FC.