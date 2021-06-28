Fourteen schools will benefit from improvements

The Florence Nightingale Academy on Chewton Street is among 14 schools across Nottinghamshire that will benefit from the funding.

Twenty one improvement projects at primary and secondary schools will go ahead after successful bids made by Notts County Council to the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The CIF is an annual bidding round where eligible schools can apply for funding so they can improve or expand facilities.