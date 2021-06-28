Eastwood school to get new heating system thanks to government cash
An Eastwood school is to get a new boiler and heating system as part of a cash injection aimed at making classrooms more eco-friendly.
The Florence Nightingale Academy on Chewton Street is among 14 schools across Nottinghamshire that will benefit from the funding.
Twenty one improvement projects at primary and secondary schools will go ahead after successful bids made by Notts County Council to the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).
The CIF is an annual bidding round where eligible schools can apply for funding so they can improve or expand facilities.
Coun Sam Smith, said: ”It’s great news for schools in Nottinghamshire, and it means better facilities for our children and young people.