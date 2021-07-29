Eastwood students celebrate end of term with week of exciting events
Pupils at Hall Park Academy in Eastwood made the most of the last week of the summer term.
As Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, a sense of normality returned with several events taking place to allow staff and students to experience extra curricular activities and celebrate their time at school.
On Tuesday, July 20, the school welcomed future year seven students for the first time.
The students sampled a variety of lessons and were able to get a feel for the school site before joining in September.
On Friday, July 23, a Post-16 taster day saw more than 100 year ten students in school to experience Sixth Form for the day.
After an assembly with Ms Sharp, Mr Leach and Mrs Morris, students then took part in a game of ‘Pointless’ with Mr Hill and then taster lessons for their chosen Sixth Form subjects.
There were also options for students interested in college courses and apprenticeships.
School operations manager Debra Wigman said: “We are looking forward to our biggest ever intake into year 12 next year.”
The evening of Friday, July 23, saw year 11 students attend their ‘Prom Night’, which had been re-arranged until restrictions were lifted.
Mrs Wigman added: “A great night was had by all and the fact that music and dancing were allowed made the evening feel even more special.”
Finally, Sports Day returned to the school on Monday, July 26.
The sun was shining and spirits were high as students were able to take part in all the usual range of sporting activities and cheer on their fellow housemates.
The day resulted in Erewash House taking the winning trophy.
Looking ahead to the new academic year, the school will be welcoming new prospective year sevens and their parents to an open evening, which will take place on Thursday, September 23, at 7pm.