Eastwood students celebrate end of term with week of exciting events

The year 11s enjoyed their 'Prom Night' event as they celebrated leaving school.

As Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, a sense of normality returned with several events taking place to allow staff and students to experience extra curricular activities and celebrate their time at school.

On Tuesday, July 20, the school welcomed future year seven students for the first time.

The students sampled a variety of lessons and were able to get a feel for the school site before joining in September.

The year six induction day at Hall Park Academy.

On Friday, July 23, a Post-16 taster day saw more than 100 year ten students in school to experience Sixth Form for the day.

After an assembly with Ms Sharp, Mr Leach and Mrs Morris, students then took part in a game of ‘Pointless’ with Mr Hill and then taster lessons for their chosen Sixth Form subjects.

There were also options for students interested in college courses and apprenticeships.

School operations manager Debra Wigman said: “We are looking forward to our biggest ever intake into year 12 next year.”

Sports Day returned to the school on Monday, July 26.

The evening of Friday, July 23, saw year 11 students attend their ‘Prom Night’, which had been re-arranged until restrictions were lifted.

Mrs Wigman added: “A great night was had by all and the fact that music and dancing were allowed made the evening feel even more special.”

Finally, Sports Day returned to the school on Monday, July 26.

The sun was shining and spirits were high as students were able to take part in all the usual range of sporting activities and cheer on their fellow housemates.

Erewash House took home the winning trophy.

The day resulted in Erewash House taking the winning trophy.