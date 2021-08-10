Eastwood students look forward to a bright future as they celebrate top A-level results

Hall Park Academy Sixth Form celebrated its best ever results ever this morning with a 100 per cent pass rate.

The majority of students will soon be off to university at some of the best in the country, with most being offered their first choice.

Four students gained a run of at least three A and A* grades and are thrilled to be going to top universities.

Head boy Dexter Fairbank is off to Durham to study natural science, gaining 3 A* in his results this morning.

Beaming, he said: “I am thrilled and happy that my hard work paid off.”

Rio Powell-Hollingsworth got all A grades and is going to study philosophy at University of Nottingham.

He wanted to thank all his teachers for their support.

Head girl Robyn Charlesworth is also going to Nottingham to study politics and international relations.

She said: “The staff in the Sixth Form kept us all motivated over the last year so we could reach our potential.”

Gabriel Galadyk, who is going to Bristol to study computer science, added: “It has been an incredibly tough year, but it was totally worth it.”

Head of Sixth Form Jon Leach is proud of all the students at Hall Park.

He said: “We are delighted with such positive results in spite of the challenges this year, and they are testament to the hard work of the students and the Sixth Form staff.”