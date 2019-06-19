Five schools join to remember murdered MP Jo Cox and learn about teambuilding

Students from five schools joined together to learn about teambuilding at an event held in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

As part of this year’s Great Get Together, held at Brookhill Leys Primary School, Year 6 children from The Priory Catholic School, Lawrence View Primary, Springbank Primary and Greasley Beauvale Primary attended.

Ms De Piero and Michelle Chauhan with children making a bridge from newspaper.

Finlay Grainger, aged 11, who goes to Brookhill Leys, said that he had really enjoyed the activities and his favourite task had been building a bridge out of newspaper with his group.

He said: “It is exciting to communicate with people who I don’t know and I hope that it will help me make friends with the people in my group when we go up to Hall Park Academy.”

The pupils took part in a variety of challenges to test their mental and physical capabilities, encouraging them to use skills such as communication, cooperation, decision making, leadership and working as part of a team.

They were also taught about Jo Cox, who served as the Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen until her murder in June 2016.

Michelle Chauhan, a teacher at Brookhill Leys and who organised the afternoon’s activities, said: “The idea was to help the children to start to build some friendships ready for when they all go to secondary school in September, as well teaching them about Jo Cox and the Jo Cox Foundation.

“It was a really successfully afternoon and went so well that we are hoping it will become a regular feature in our schools’ calendars.”

Eastwood MP Gloria De Piero also went along to the event said: “It was wonderful to see the pupils all working together and having fun, especially considering they had only just met each other.

“The whole idea for the event was fantastic, and in nurturing the community of the family of schools, they are doing exactly what Jo’s legacy should be about – showing that we all have more in common.”