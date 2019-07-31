Grease is the word at Kimberley school’s amazing end-of-year show

Grease was the word when youngsters in year six at Hollywell Primary School in Kimberley staged their end-of-year show.

For the production was a fresh interpretation of the hit 1978 film, ‘Grease’, which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Hopelessly devoted to you.

And according to the packed audiences, it almost surpassed the original, thanks to its dynamic cast bringing an abundance of energy, humour and colour to the stage.

Teacher Sarah Smith-Fleming said: “Once again, our end-of-year performance was amazing.

“Our year-six pupils were outstanding and could give any Broadway show a run for their money.

“The dedication they all put in was a credit to them, and we are all very proud.”

The five T Birds boogying away.

The story of ‘Grease’ is a coming-of-age piece set in an American high school featuring the usual mix of cool kids and nerds.

In the Hollywell version, boy meets girl in the summer before school starts and after they split, they spend the rest of the show getting back together.

A glittering backdrop, colourful attire and an abundance of gelled quiffs created the perfect staples for this jiving 1950s musical.

Felix, as Danny Zuko, sang beautifully and had excellent comedic timing, while Lucie was well cast as the angelic Sandy, performing her solo pieces with innocence and heart.

You're The One That I Want. Lead characters Felix as Danny and Lucie as Sandy.

All the big numbers in the production were polished and exciting, especially ‘Greased Lightnin’ when the five T Birds transformed themselves into confident, gyrating dancers.

In truth, however, the whole cast shone with sheer talent and electricity, and every single element of the production was thoroughly admirable.

Jiving divas strut their stuff during the show.