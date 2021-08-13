Hard work pays off as Eastwood students celebrate top GCSE results

Pupils at Hall Park Academy went back into school to collect their exam results on Thursday (August 12).

Outstanding results mean many students will return to carry on their studies in the school’s sixth form in the new academic year.

One student celebrating success was Conner Holden-Palfreyman, who obtained one grade 9 pass and nine grade 8 passes.

“For the first time in my life I am speechless,” he said.

Oliver Ingall gained six grade 9 passes and three grade 7 passes and said: “Thank you to all my teachers.”

Will Rostance achieved three grade 7 passes, four grade 8 passes and two grade 9 passes, while Tom Utley gained two grade 9 passes and seven grade 8 passes.

Tom said: “I am proud of myself – my hard work has paid off.”

Freya Meakin, who achieved eight grade 9 passes and one grade 8, thanked the school.

She said: “I am so pleased. Thank you for all the support over the last five years.”

Caitlin Inkster achieved six grade 7 passes and three grade 8, while Isobel Hughes achieved one grade 7, one grade 6, three grade 5, two grade 3 and a level two distinction and said: “Thank you to all teachers for all the hard work and support.”

Lorna Shephard, who will be moving on to college, achieved one grade 9, two grade 8, four grade 7s and two grade 5s, added: “I am feeling good.

“I can’t thank the school enough for the support in a difficult year.”

Headteacher Mr Crossley said the results were well-deserved.

He said: “This year’s results are the culmination of years of dedication and hard work from students and staff, including two periods of remote learning during the national lockdowns.

