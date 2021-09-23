Kimberley primary school identified as 'one of hardest to get into' in the area

Gilthill Primary School had to let down many parents in the local area after receiving 141 ‘first-choice’ applications for new starters this September.

The school said that although it was sorry to disappoint people, it is happy to be so well appreciated.

A spokesperson said: "We are delighted that Gilthill Primary School is held in such high regard in the local community.

Gilthill Primary School in Gilt Hill, Kimberley.

"We are very proud of our school and our families and thrilled that so many parents are selecting us as their first-choice school.

"We work extremely hard to ensure we are offering a broad and balanced curriculum within a stimulating and caring environment.

"Our children feel valued and inspired to achieve their very best.

"Unfortunately, we simply don’t have the spaces to accommodate all families and I can appreciate how disappointing this is for parents.

"Selecting a school for your child is a big decision and we will continue to accommodate and support as many families as we are able to in our local area."

When applying for school places, parents are encouraged to select four preferences.

Nottinghamshire County Council said that this year, more than 93 per cent of families who applied for a primary school place on time were offered a place at their most preferred school.

The county council's service director for children, families and cultural services, Marion Clay said: “We are pleased that the number of Nottinghamshire residents securing a place at their first preference school was above 93 percent, and nearly 99 percent of residents living across the county were offered one of their four preferred schools.”

Councillor Philip Owen, Nottinghamshire County Council representative for Kimberley and Nuthall, added: "The council has worked hard in recent years to respond to the increasing demand for primary school places.