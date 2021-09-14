Langley Mill school is a 'credit to the community' as it celebrates good rating

Back left to right: Mrs Hewitt (HLTA), Miss Scrivens (Headteacher), Miss Gordon (Early Years Lead), Miss Statham (Nursery teacher). Front left to right: Pupils Iris Haywood, Rose Bacon, Bluebell Gutierrez, Kyson Antcliffe-Everest, Quinn McPhilbin, Elliott Owens, Eden Griffiths.

Langley Mill Infant School and Nursery received the report this month following an inspection over the summer.

The school was in the middle of coping with the Covid-19 crisis when the inspection took place and the impact of the pandemic was taken into account in the evaluation.

The report read: “Pupils enjoy attending the school and are curious learners who always want to know more and achieve their best.

“It is a warm and welcoming place and staff know the children and families very well.

“Parents unanimously feel that their children are safe at the school and would recommend it. They feel that the school is a credit to the community.”

Head teacher Karen Scrivens said she is very proud of the school’s achievement.

This is the fourth inspection she has led at the school since becoming head teacher in 2007, all of which have been graded good.

She said: “Surviving the last year was our main aim at school.

“Having an inspection three weeks before the end of term was not what we expected.

“However, the process was very positive and the inspectors recognised all of our hard work and dedication. I am extremely proud of our whole school community.

“Maintaining a securely good standard with ever-changing goalposts and increasing demands, alongside coping with a pandemic, is a massive achievement.”

Inspectors spoke to pupils, parents, staff, governors and a local authority representative as well as considering responses to online questionnaires as part of their report.

They focused heavily on the curriculum areas of reading, mathematics, and art and design, studying a range of documents, speaking with leaders and teachers, visiting lessons, scrutinising books and artwork and listening to pupils read.

Duncan McCondach, chair of governors, added: “The school is full of amazing people and rightly deserves its success.

“Staff work tirelessly hard to make education fun and exciting.