Notts County Council pledges £1.7m more for early years education in 2020-21 budget

Nottinghamshire County Council has announced that early years childcare providers in the county will receive a £1.7million funding boost in 2020-21.

The increase was approved by councillors on February 12 after the Government said it intended to raise local funding allocations for early years places from April 1.

It also follows a revelation last month that the council had underspent £1,670,000 of its allocation for early years in 2018-19.

Karen Richards, chair of the Nottinghamshire early years consultation group, said: “This is extremely welcome news. The cost of providing childcare continues to increase for many different reasons, including the planned increase in the national minimum wage and national living wage in April this year.

“I’m pleased that more funding will be released to the childcare sector, which will help providers to meet their rising costs.”

The Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years recently warned that the underfunding of the Government’s commitment to underwrite 30 hours of free childcare a week was putting many nursery operators at risk.

Councils are required to pass on at least 95 per cent of Government funding to early years providers, with a maximum five per cent permitted to be kept back for administration costs, and to meet other local needs for pre-school children.

While some other local authorities are diverting unspent childcare funding to plug budget gaps in other areas, Nottinghamshire is increasing the hourly rate providers will receive for eligible children aged two to four.

A further £200,000 will be allocated to help expand the early years workforce.

Councillor Philip Owen, who chairs the children and young people’s committee, said: “I’m pleased that we have agreed to release this extra money to support childcare in Nottinghamshire.

“Caring for children is a very valuable job. Many parents rely on childcare workers, and we need to ensure that this area gets the funding it needs.

He added: “At a time when many councils are cutting back or diverting funding from this area, I’m happy we are bucking the trend.”