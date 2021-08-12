Kimberley School students Kira Toplis, Isabel Roberts, Georgia Flinton, Kara Minoprio, Ella Grey and Elizabeth O'Donnell.

PHOTOS: Eastwood and Kimberley students celebrate A Level results success

Ambitious students in Eastwood and Kimberley saw all of their hard work pay off this week as they celebrated their A Level grades.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:09 pm

Pupils at Hall Park Academy and Kimberley School sixth forms went back into school for the final time to collect the all-important results on Tuesday (August 10).

Following record results at both schools, the majority of students will soon be off to university at some of the best in the country – with most being offered their first choice.

Here is a collection of photos showing students celebrating their successes.

1. Top dogs...

Hall Park Academy students Robyn Charlesworth, Rio Powell- Hollingsworth, Gabriel Galadyk and Dexter Fairbank were top of the class.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

2. Jumping for joy...

Hannah Whitt and Libby Dolman Milner, from Kimberley School, will go on to do apprenticeships.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

3. Oxbridge success...

Isaac Wilde and Elizabeth O’Donnell from Kimberley School are set to go on to Cambridge University.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

4. Bright future...

Students and teachers at Hall Park Academy on results morning.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo
KimberleyEastwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3