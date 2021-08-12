PHOTOS: Eastwood and Kimberley students celebrate A Level results success

Pupils at Hall Park Academy and Kimberley School sixth forms went back into school for the final time to collect the all-important results on Tuesday (August 10).
Following record results at both schools, the majority of students will soon be off to university at some of the best in the country – with most being offered their first choice.
Here is a collection of photos showing students celebrating their successes.
1. Top dogs...
Hall Park Academy students Robyn Charlesworth, Rio Powell- Hollingsworth, Gabriel Galadyk and Dexter Fairbank were top of the class.
Photo: submitted
2. Jumping for joy...
Hannah Whitt and Libby Dolman Milner, from Kimberley School, will go on to do apprenticeships.
Photo: submitted
3. Oxbridge success...
Isaac Wilde and Elizabeth O’Donnell from Kimberley School are set to go on to Cambridge University.
Photo: submitted
4. Bright future...
Students and teachers at Hall Park Academy on results morning.
Photo: submitted