School’s summer fair is ‘a wonderful success’

‘A wonderful success’ was how headteacher Emma Haywood described a summer fair at Brinsley Primary and Nursery School on Saturday.

Organised by parents in the school’s Friends group, the fair attracted dozens of visitors and raised about £700 for school projects.

A visit from firefighters with their fire engine.

“It was good to see so many generations come together,” said Mrs Haywood, whose staff supported the fair.

Perfect weather greeted a host of attractions that included games, stalls selling toys, gifts and cakes, a fire engine, a book bus, a bouncy castle, face painting, a barbecue, a tombola, an ice-cream van, nail painting and a bouncy slide.

Stalls doing a brisk trade at the fair.