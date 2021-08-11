Smiles all round as Kimberley students celebrate top A-level results

There were smiles all round at Kimberley School as sixth form students collected their A-Level results yesterday.

The sixth-formers went back into school for the final time to collect their results on Tuesday – marking the end of an exceptionally tough year.

Following an outstanding set of results, the majority of students will soon be off to university at some of the best in the country – with most being offered their first choice.

Two students will be carrying on the tradition of Oxbridge success and are both heading off to University of Cambridge.

Two students are set for Cambridge University - Isaac Wilde will study mathematics, while Elizabeth O’Donnell will read Anglo Saxon, Norse and Celtic studies.

A number of students are using their great results to head off to make a difference to the future health of the nation.

Reapreet Sanghera has successfully secured a place to study pharmacy at the University of Birmingham, Amy Butler is off to Lincoln University to study nursing and Hannah Wells to York University to study mental health nursing.

Meanwhile, Amelia Hardy is heading to Newcastle University to study dentistry and Chloe Bradbury has secured a place to study paramedic science at Liverpool John Moore’s University.

Olivia Layzell, Eleanor Thompson, Jamie Lee Brookes, Morgan Hallam, Emma Stevenson and Olivia Fox.

Many other students have accepted places on a range of other university courses and degree-level apprenticeships.

Head of sixth form at Kimberley School, Sarah Livings, said: “As a staff we could not be more proud of this year group and all that they have achieved in the face of such adversity over the past 18 months.

“They have shown a willingness and commitment to work very hard and their superb grades are evidence of this and are very well deserved.

“The students have shown tremendous resilience in the face of change and despite all the challenges they have still found time to raise money for charity and to play a very positive role in school life, as well as in the wider community.

Kara Mionprio is heading off to Cardiff University to study law, while Jacob Jennett is staying closer to home study law at the University of Nottingham.

“These students are a beacon of hope for the future and it has been an absolute privilege to work alongside them.

“On behalf of all the staff I wish them every success and happiness for the future.”

Head teacher Andrew George added: “Congratulations to the 2021 year 13 cohort.

Ewan Towle, Matthew Smalley, Jai Bali and Eve McGrenaghan on results day.

“We are proud of them and their achievements, especially in the context of the extraordinary challenges they have faced.

“Their success is also a fitting testament to the work of our fantastic head of sixth form Sarah Livings.

“Sarah is retiring this year after serving the Kimberley and Eastwood community for 32 years. Sarah taught at Eastwood Comprehensive for 21 years and has led the Kimberley Sixth Form for the last 11 years.

“She has made a difference to the lives of thousands of students across our community and will be much-missed by parents, students and staff at Kimberley School. We all wish her well for the future.”

More students celebrate top results at Kimberley school.

Hannah Whitt secured an apprenticeship as a teaching assistant at a primary school in Derby, while Libby Dolman Milner (right) is in the final stages of a police apprenticeship application process.