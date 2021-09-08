Smiles and 'sense of normality' as Kimberley pupils return to classroom

New starters outside on their first day at Kimberley Primary and Nursery school.

After a fun-filled summer break, pupils marched back through the doors at Kimberley Primary and Nursery School and were reunited with their fellow classmates and teachers.

The return marked a fresh new start for both students and staff, with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions allowing for a much more relaxed atmosphere.

Head teacher Lisa Turner Rowe was thrilled to see pupils back and to welcome brand new starters on Thursday, September 2.

Pupils at Kimberley Primary and Nursery School on their first day back.

She said: “It has been fabulous to see all our children back in school together and hear them play and socialise at breaktimes.

“It really is remarkable how resilient and engaged our children and families are after such a long period of disruption and we hope that this year will be a much more stable year for them to learn and play.

“The staff at Kimberley have responded brilliantly throughout the whole pandemic – putting the children and their families first. I couldn't be prouder.

“A great start to the year.”

A smiley Kimberley pupil gets stuck into crafts.

Meanwhile, secondary pupils returned to the classroom at Kimberley School and Hall Park Academy in Eastwood on Friday, September 3.

Under Covid-19 guidelines, pupils were offered two lateral flow tests on their return to school in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

But overall, it is hoped that students will be able to enjoy a much greater sense of normality during their studies this year.