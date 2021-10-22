Charlie Bannister is a budding young actor from Brinsley. Photo by Merv Spencer.

Student Charlie Bannister, who lives in Brinsley and attends the Ripley Academy of Drama, successfully auditioned for a main part in an all-new movie project and will soon begin shooting in London.

The nine-year-old went through two rounds of rigorous auditions for the role, where he was asked to improvise scenes and also train a dog to do tricks.

Charlie is a keen performer and has been studying drama, speech and acting exams and dance for many years.

The young actor has already appeared on several TV sets and his last performance in a BBC period drama is due to air in the New Year.

Miss Cutting, principal of Ripley Academy of Drama, said Charlie’s ‘mature approach’ to his studies has paid off.

She said: “We are so proud of Charlie and excited about his latest achievement.

“Charlie has a fantastic work ethic in lesson and such a mature approach for his age – it’s really paid off this time.”

Mum Natalie Bannister said details about the film are being kept under wraps for now.

She said: “We can’t disclose too much about this latest project but Charlie will be filming next week in London.