These are the 15 best performing schools in Nottinghamshire for GCSE results in 2019

These are the best performing secondary schools in Nottinghamshire, based on the latest GCSE results.

Listed are the percentage of pupils at 15 secondary schools in the area who achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs. Reformed GCSEs are now graded from 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C, or low grade B, in the old assessment system, according to the Government. Schools are listed in order of the highest achieving.

1. The West Bridgford School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 76.3 per cent

2. Toot Hill School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 66.0 per cent

3. Rushcliffe School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 64.5 per cent

4. Outwood Academy Valley Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 64.3 per cent

