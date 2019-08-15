Care home in Brinsley must improve, say inspectors

A care home in Brinsley has been urged to come up with an action plan after inspectors found it was no longer fully safe, effective or well-led.

Moorlands Care Home, Church Lane, which has up to 40 residents, including many with dementia, was slapped with a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog.

Among the criticisms made by the CQC inspectors was that there were “insufficient numbers of staff to meet the needs of residents”.

Also, “staff had not undertaken effective training to enable them to support people living with dementia and those whose behaviour was challenging”.

Moorlands is a private home owned by London-based Regal Care Trading, which runs 17 homes across the country.

At its previous CQC inspection in 2016, the home earned a rating of ‘Good’. But at this latest, unannounced visit in May, it was found the home had deteriorated.

Inspectors praised Moorlands for the way it met the needs, preferences and interests of the residents.

But it criticised the management and leadership of the home as “inconsistent”, which could have a damaging effect.

A Regal Care spokesman said that, since the inspection, the staffing structure had been reviewed “to provide adequate staffing levels at the busy times”.

A new, experienced manager had also been recruited, and staff had been “retrained in the areas identified”.

The company also said the funding it was receiving from the local authorities was “not realistic to support the residents’ needs”, which meant it might have to refuse to accept new clients.

However, it stressed: “Our primary objective is to ensure the best possible care and support is given by dedicated and qualified staff in a suitable and caring environment.”