136 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 57,718 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the county, up from 57,582 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 136 in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, official figures show.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,969 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,224.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 15,882 over the period, to 4,667,870.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 342,467 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 739 over the period.