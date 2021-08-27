Covid vaccine uptake: Areas with the greatest number of teens vaccinated in Eastwood and Kimberley
The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in the area and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.
Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.
While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.
Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Eastwood and Kimberley area have the greatest number of under-18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.
Kimberley South, Trowell and Awsworth: Population aged 12-17: 772. No of under-18s with first dose: 127. Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 16. Kimberley North and Watnall: Population aged 12-17: 607. No of under-18s with first dose: 92. Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 15. Eastwood East: Population aged 12-17: 482. No of under-18s with first dose: 70. Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 15. Selston: Population aged 12-17: 479. No of under-18s with first dose: 66. Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 14 Eastwood Hall and Brinsley: Population aged 12-17: 415. No of under-18s with first dose: 47. Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 11. Eastwood Town: Population aged 12-17: 420. No of under-18s with first dose: 46. Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 11.