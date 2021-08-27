Covid vaccine uptake: Areas with the greatest number of teens vaccinated in Eastwood and Kimberley

Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Which areas have seen the best take-up for Covid vaccines for children and teenagers?

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Eastwood and Kimberley area have the greatest number of under-18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.