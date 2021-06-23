Broxtowe MP Darren Henry receiving his Covid-19 vaccine.

Walk-in Covid-19 jabs for all adults will be available from Friday, June 25 to Monday, June 28, as part of Nottinghamshire’s Big Weekend for vaccinations, where anyone can go and grab a first or second jab from 8am to 8pm.

All those eligible for their vaccine will be able to receive a jab at nine sites across the county including the Forest Recreation Ground, King's Meadow Campus, Richard Herrod Centre, Newark Showground, Ashfield Health Village, Mansfield Wickes site, King's Mill Hospital Vaccination Hub, Gamston Community Hall and the Queen's Medical Centre.

Broxtowe’s MP Darren Henry is urging residents of Kimberley and surrounding areas to come forward for their jabs.

He said: “I strongly believe that the Covid-19 vaccination is our best defence in our fight against the virus and I am delighted the vaccination programme has been a success locally, with more than 64,000 first doses and 49,000 second doses administered in Broxtowe.

“I would encourage anyone in Kimberley who has not already done so to take this opportunity and have their vaccination."

A ny adult member of the public is eligible to receive a walk-in jab this weekend and all sites will be offering both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Councillor Richard Robinson, who represents Kimberley on Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “The huge push this weekend will ensure that those not yet vaccinated can avail themselves of this opportunity.

“Having been double vaccinated myself I know that the process is quick and extremely efficient.

"We shouldn't be complacent and with infection rates rising in Broxtowe, we need to act now in order to save lives and protect our local NHS during the next few months leading up to winter.”

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, added: “There is no need to book an appointment at any of the sites over the Big Weekend – just turn up.

"If anyone is unsure or has concerns, trained staff will be available at the vaccination sites to answer questions.