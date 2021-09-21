New system for international travel will 'provide a major boost to the East Midlands economy'

The current traffic light system will be replaced by a single red list of countries and territories and testing requirements will also be reduced for eligible fully vaccinated travellers.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire) chief executive, said: “Simplification of the international travel system is long overdue and sadly comes too late to save the summer, but will nevertheless provide a major boost to the East Midlands and wider UK economy.

“East Midlands Airport is one of the region’s most important strategic assets and while it has enjoyed record levels of cargo traffic as part of its overnight operation, its daytime role in travel and tourism remains its core business.

Changes are being made to the travel system

“Unlike other industries, aviation has received no bespoke financial support from the Government, and has had to struggle on through plenty of confusion over travel rules and an understandable hesitation from potential holidaymakers to plan too far ahead given the constant chopping and changing.

“While we’ve led the world in our vaccine rollout, we’ve lagged behind when it’s come to our ability to travel outside our own borders.

“So today’s announcement to scrap the amber list from October 4, along with a removal of the need for double-vaccinated people returning to the UK to take PCR tests from the end of next month, finally provides the certainty that many people have been pleading for in order to book overseas trips.

“Businesses will especially welcome the move as it allows them to fully play their role in creating a ‘Global Britain’, open for business and hungry to develop new relationships.

“This easement must be a one-way direction of travel and Government must show no hesitation in easing rules further at the earliest opportunity as the vaccine rollout continues across the globe.”